The Cartagena low-price items fair changes name and location. The commercial meeting leaves behind its traditional location on the port esplanade to settle in the Plaza de España from October 12 to 15 under the name ‘low cost’. In the thirteenth edition of this fair, 41 establishments belonging to the city’s five trade associations participate: Cartagena Customized Trade Association, Acopec; San Fernando commercial area; Association of Businesswomen and Professionals of Cartagena and Region, Amep; Open Shopping Center, La Milla and El Cenit shopping area. The establishments will offer a wide catalog of items at reduced prices with “discounts from 20% to 70%,” as explained by the Councilor for Commerce, Belén Romero, during the presentation of the fair that seeks to boost the local economy and promote businesses. .

Fitting room space



The organization of the event has reserved seven exhibitors so that businesses can have fitting rooms. There will also be a ‘photocall’ with balloons to encourage visitors to enjoy local commerce, take photos and share it on their social networks.

Councilor Belén Romero highlighted that this year “there is a large participation of businesses, including those that are not part of any association.”

The hours of the trade fair will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Thursday the 12th, which will close at 10 p.m. At midday, depending on the influx of the public and the merchants, there may be uninterrupted hours or close from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At the presentation of the ‘Low Cost Fair’, Romero was accompanied by the manager of Centro Comercial Abierto, Cristina Raffaeli, the treasurer of La Milla, Abel Lison, and the owner of El Trastero, José Francisco Cánovas.