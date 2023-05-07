The National Institute for Older Adults (Inapam) card has great benefits in terms of discounts on services or purchase of items, which allows older people, which allows them to acquire discounts in different department stores. .

He Inapam Being a decentralized public body with its own assets and management to support, monitor, encourage support for the elderly, it allows efforts in favor of this sector of the population through agreements and programs.

The inapam card It has discounts on products and services, seeks the integral human development of the elderly, providing them with fair wages, employment or occupation, assistance, discounts and opportunities to achieve levels of well-being.

Therefore, within the framework of Mother’s Day, the card Inapam offers discounts and promotions with a wide range of establishments, discounts that are applied in different categories: such as food, advice and legal services, education, recreation and culture, property and water, health, transportation, clothing and home.

They even maintain discounts in: restaurants, hotels, department stores, supermarkets, transportation services, clinics and hospitals, among others.

The discount percentage varies depending on the type of business and the state in which the elderly reside, so it is always important to consult the complete list of participating establishments to find out about the discounts and promotions available in each case.

The inapam card It is an excellent option for those who wish to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special gift, in addition to making use of the benefits that an older adult has, giving people the opportunity to not spend so much.