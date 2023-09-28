erid: 2sHEdXsRm3kVfXnhebesJtw9ZsEBEXgGo9KFZ8VfhpphboembxrLmaFd

The excitement in the primary residential real estate market has led to record summer sales from developers. Autumn promises to be no less hot. Buyers, fearing uncertainty and rising costs of mortgage loans, prefer to invest in square meters. Interest in housing under construction is also fueled by the struggle of developers for customer loyalty. Read about what discounts and bonuses you can count on when buying an apartment in the Lenta.ru material.

In autumn, the real estate market traditionally begins its seasonal recovery. Buyers who put off deciding on the housing issue are returning with renewed vigor after the holiday season, and sellers are replenishing their windows with new competitive offers. This year, seasonality standards have gone by the wayside.

Having accelerated in June-August, the market will pick up the baton of the summer months in September. The usual decline in activity did not happen: in the summer, demand remained high, and the number of advances grew at an unusual pace. Thus, the number of transactions on the market of new buildings in the Moscow region in August increased by almost 70 percent compared to the same month last year, Tsian calculated.

Similar dynamics were observed in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and other cities. According to forecasts, in September the real estate market in the primary segment is capable of surpassing the results of August and reaching peak values.

The industry is primarily supported by mortgage programs. In August, at an unscheduled meeting of the Central Bank, the key rate was raised from 8.5 to 12 percent per annum, immediately by 3.5 percentage points, but the preservation of government preferential lending programs and the decision of large banks not to change the conditions for already approved mortgage loans supported activity in the market. However, buyers who had been putting off the decision to buy their own home had to speed up.

Autumn discounts

Against the backdrop of rushing demand in the primary market, one of the largest investment and construction holdings in St. Petersburg and the North-West region, the L1 company has prepared several seasonal offers for buyers.

The discounts and bonuses offered by the developer, as well as the loyalty program launched by L1 for its clients, become an additional argument for entering into a deal. In addition to mortgage programs at favorable rates, L1 apartments can be purchased in installments from the developer or under the trade-in program

In September, the company launched several new promotions for customers. The developer offers new owners of a two-room apartment with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters or a three-room apartment with an area of ​​more than 110 square meters in the brick-monolithic comfort class complex London Park an annual rental of a parking space in a guarded underground parking lot.

A similar offer is valid for buyers of three-room apartments of the same size in the Byron residential complex. Both complexes are located in the Vyborg region. London Park is already occupied. “Byron” is in the active stage of construction. Apartments in both residential complexes, as the developer promises, will have excellent views.

Until September 30th L1 There is also a promotion “Be one of the first to succeed”. With 100 percent payment for the selected property in the residential complexes “Byron”, “Shakespeare”, “Poet”, “London Park”, the discount can be up to 18 percent.

And for those who are ready for quick payment and do it within 7 calendar days, the developer will discount an additional one percent. The promotion applies to studios, one-room and two-room apartments. The size of the discount also depends on the area of ​​the apartment and the location of the chosen housing.

Gifts and bonuses

Solving the housing problem remains a key priority for many. I want the choice of new housing to be accompanied by pleasant emotions. An additional bonus for L1 buyers can be an annual certificate for classes in a fitness center with two swimming pools.

The convenience is that the sports facility is located right on the territory of the block formed by the London Park, Shakespeare, Poet and Byron residential complexes. New apartment buyers will be able to save on sports activities.

Another reason to study the showcase of L1 objects is the “Furniture Compliment” program; the developer launched it together with its partner First Furniture Factory back in August.

Image: LP LLC

As practice has shown, the idea of ​​receiving furniture as a gift seemed rational to buyers of new homes. In September, according to the terms of the program, buyers of three-room apartments with an area of ​​up to 100.5 square meters in the London Park residential complex, similar housing with an area of ​​up to 120 square meters in the Shakespeare residential complex, or any three-room apartment in the Poet residential complex can choose as a gift furniture worth up to three hundred thousand rubles.

The first furniture factory will produce custom-made interior items or offer ready-made options from a catalog of finished products. The customer is not limited in his choice: he can go beyond the designated budget and pay part of his purchase with this amount

The L1 loyalty program continues to operate regardless of the season. Owners of residential real estate in any of the developer’s complexes can bring a friend to the sales department and receive a nice bonus to their account for this. The program is also beneficial for new buyers, since they will also receive a pleasant discount. You can calculate it in your personal account on the L1 website.

The formula takes into account the time that has passed between purchases of real estate, the size of the individual discount under the loyalty program and the cost of new housing. For example, if a client purchased his apartment less than four months ago and brought a friend, then the discount factor will be 0.9. For transactions that took place from 4 months ago to a year – 0.8. After 12 months from the date of the last contract – 0.7.

Loyalty in price

Construction holding L1 is the largest player in the primary market of the Northern capital. The company’s portfolio includes dozens of residential properties and commercial real estate of universal use in different areas of St. Petersburg. Regular promotions aimed at attracting new customers and a loyalty program for established customers are a distinctive feature of the developer.

Image: LP LLC

At the same time, for each residential complex L1 offers an individual approach, which allows the buyer to receive a favorable quality offer, regardless of the size of the selected apartment.

Most of the properties offered for purchase are ready-made apartments.

Thus, the London Park residential complex and the Shakespeare residential complex, which are located in the north-west of St. Petersburg in the Vyborg district, are already inhabited. According to the developer, 90% of the apartments there have been sold. You can receive the keys to your new home immediately after purchase. The Byron residential complex located next door is in an active phase of construction, so there is more choice for buyers here.

There are compact studios and one-room apartments for sale, as well as two-room and three-room apartments up to 100 and more than 100 square meters. Depending on the selected object, the buyer can take advantage of promotions from L1 and save, which will provide additional positive emotions and set a positive mood.

