INMA RUIZ Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 2:35 p.m.



A total of 22 merchants will participate from November 10 to 13 in Stock, the Lorca outlet fair organized by the Regional Union of Merchants and the Department of Economy to promote local trade with discounts between 30 and 70% before the holidays Christmas, said the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales.

The fair is in full assembly in Plaza de Calderón, where a good part of the tents will be installed in which merchants will sell women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, clothing accessories, footwear, decorative objects and sunglasses. . “The stores will also extend along Alporchones street and all the squares are already covered,” said the president of the Regional Union of Merchants, Iván Bastida.

The fair will also have a charitable character, since in one of the booths funds will be raised for the Down Lorca association and all products that are not sold during the days of the fair will be donated to Caritas.

Morales said that the aesthetics of the fair has medieval inspiration, as it coincides with the patron saint festivities. The president of the San Clemente Federation, Luis Torres del Alcázar, elaborated that the banners and borders chosen for the decoration will be similar to the ceremonial crimson canopy that will be installed at the door of the Guerra theater for the proclamation that will take place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.