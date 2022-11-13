The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah, represented by the “Waffer” program, continued to hold its promotional exhibitions on discounts and benefits for Waffer card holders, in the eastern region of the cultural center of Dibba Al-Hisn.

The event included the participation of a number of companies and entities included in the program, in addition to presenting the most important advantages and facilities provided to all Wafer card holders.

Among the participating parties were the Arab Automobiles Company, Clinicalin, the Sharjah Group of Misk (Kingfisher Inn – Al Badayer Oasis – Moon Inn – Al Faya Inn), Sharjah Islamic Bank, Asas Al Amarah Engineering Consultants, Singapore Airlines, Sharjah Driving Institute, Al Huda Travel and Tourism, Lime Scent, Hekaya Perfumes, Medicina Group, Dynatrade Auto Service Center, Zulal Water Factory, Mai Dubai.

The companies reviewed their various services, seasonal and annual offers, and their discount rates for all visitors, in addition to providing valuable gifts and various vouchers to visitors to the exhibition.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Human Resources Department, stressed the importance of the Save Card, as it greatly contributes to promoting the culture of savings and promoting smart shopping and rationalization at the same time, which contributes to supporting the emirate’s economy.

He also praised the great efforts made by the program since the launch of its promotional exhibitions in the city of Sharjah and its affiliated cities, and expressed his personal and continuous interest in following up the diversity of companies and institutions included in the program, which serve a large number of beneficiaries in all sectors, stressing that the “Wafer Card” is in Achieving the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to raise the level of well-being of all employees of the Government of Sharjah.

About the event, the Director of the Events and Activities Office and the Director of the Waffer Program, Jawaher Saif Al-Oud, said: We have noticed through a series of exhibitions organized by the “Waffer Program” that the number of visitors continues to increase since the launch of the program in 2013 to this day; This confirms the beneficiaries’ interest in attending these exhibitions to learn more about the offers offered to them by the participating companies, and we have witnessed the wide range of their savings culture. In return, the exhibitions have become an important platform for companies and institutions to promote the offers and discounts offered to Wafer card holders.

She added: Such promotional exhibitions provide an opportunity to go to the field to monitor the needs of the beneficiaries of the saving card at the level of the emirate, and to consider and study their proposals to improve the level of our services provided to them; In order to achieve the objectives of the program in reaching the beneficiary segments.

And she continued: “In our role, we always emphasize on improving the provision of everything that is distinctive and serves the citizen and the beneficiary of the Wafer Card, by providing them with distinctive discounts and competition, in order to achieve a decent living, alleviate living challenges and contribute to promoting happiness and stability.”

Jawaher Al Oud praised the efforts of companies and institutions that continue to provide all that is distinctive to Waffer card holders. It also welcomed the companies and institutions that have recently joined the program, and renewed the invitation to all parties to join the Waffer program.

She explained that there are ways to communicate directly through social media platforms and the Waffer Card website, which is to communicate with the program through the Waffer program’s electronic application.