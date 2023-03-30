The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will end today but still allow us to get many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for the Logitech G PRO Gaming Mice. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The advised price for this product it is 46.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever offered on the platform, but the difference is only 3 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Mice offers a HERO 25K sensor with 25,600 DPI tracking. It is also compatible with LIGHTSYNC technology. Weighs only 85 grams.