Royal caribbean is offering discounted cruises to all Blue Light Card holders in the UK this summer, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Armed Forces, NHS and Emergency Services workers will all be able to get 20% off cruises on ‘Anthem of the Seas’ which is 1,141 feet long, has nearly 2,100 rooms and can accommodate more than 4,900 guests and 1,500 crew.

‘Anthem of the Seas’ will sail from Southampton in July; there’s a full list of itineraries at royalcaribbean.co.uk and bookings must be made before June 14.

The cruises are only open to adults who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. All passengers under 18 must submit a negative PCR test result.

When Royal Caribbean offered 999 free cabins to NHS and emergency workers earlier this year, they received more than 21,000 applications.

Discounted cruises from Cyprus on ‘Jewel of the Seas’ will also be available this summer, but at the moment the British Foreign Office is advising against International cruises.

More companies are likely to offer discounts for cruise ships that stop in Mallorca and other Spanish ports once the travel restrictions are relaxed.