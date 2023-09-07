The Amazon offers modern times allow us to buy a backpack for XQXA branded notebook with anti-theft function. The discount is activated using the coupon on the product page and is €5 off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this notebook backpack is 26.99€. The current price is one of the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by LIANGRUI STORE and Fulfilled by Amazon.

The XQXA branded anti-theft notebook backpack allows you to insert a computer with dimensions up to 39.6 cm. The main compartment is spacious and also features a multifunctional compartment with multiple pockets. It has a USB port and a headphone port, which allows you to recharge the battery of your device with a powerbank inside the backpack (powerbank not included). The material is waterproof, scratch-resistant and tear-resistant Oxford cloth.