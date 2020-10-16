The festive sale is going on and the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale has been announced by Xiaomi. In this sale, which runs till October 21, buyers will get great deals and discounts from Xiaomi’s smartphones and devices to accessories. Apart from this, Mi VIP Club members will get access to some exclusive deals on Mi.com and free shipping is also being given. Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda and is also getting several cashback offers.

Mi 10

The company has given a price cut of Rs 5,000 to its flagship device Mi 10. After this, the 8GB + 128GB model of Mi 10 can be purchased for Rs 44,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model for Rs 49,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The first 4GB + 128GB model can be purchased for a discount of Rs 1,500 for Rs 14,499. At the same time, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants can be purchased for a discount of Rs 1,000 for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

After the discount received on the popular Note 9 Pro Max, its 6GB + 64GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 17,999 and 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 18,999.

Redmi Note 9

After the price cut on the Redmi Note 9, the 4GB + 64GB model of the phone is available for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 128GB model for Rs 12,499 and 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 13,999.

Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi has given a discount of 1000 rupees on this phone. Apart from Mi.com, this phone can also be purchased on Amazon on October 17 at 12 noon for Rs 10,999. This price is of the model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 has also received a discount of Rs 1000 and this phone is getting Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 12,499 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB RAM.

Redmi 8A Dual

Coming at a starting price of Rs 7999 in the budget segment, this device looks listed at a price of Rs 7,299.

In addition to Mi.com, many devices can be purchased from Flipkart and Amazon at the same discounted price. They are also getting cash back up to Rs 1,000 with bank offers. The company is also offering discounts and price cuts on its Mi Band 4, Mi TV models and other devices in this sale period. These offers can be seen by visiting Mi.com and they can be taken advantage of.