He gave customers a discount in exchange for a cash deposit, which he then pocketed. For four years, a manager of a Twente window frame company was able to enrich himself in this way, until the administration employee caught him. About how a colleague abused the boss’s trust. “Everything is screwed up for him now.”
Arjan te Bogt
