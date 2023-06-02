As of June 1, discounts can be requested to travel by train, bus or interrail this coming summer. During his last visit to Murcia, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced discounts of up to 90% for young people between the ages of 18 and 30 to travel this summer by train, bus or interrail. The Council of Ministers approved a 50% reduction in Interrail prices for young people between 18 and 30 years of age.

From June 15 to September 15, bus and train trips made by young Spanish or European residents in Spain and who are between 18 and 30 years old will be discounted. The objective of these discounts is to promote public transport. The discounts will be applied to the price of single or round-trip tickets that have a date for travel between June 15 and September 15, 2023.

Requirements



– Being born between January 1, 1993 and December 31, 2005.

– Have Spanish nationality.

– Have the nationality of an EU country with legal residence in Spain.

How long can these discounts be applied for?



To obtain this discount you only have to register in the Web page of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. Interested young people can register through the [email protected] system or by entering personal data (name, surname, ID, email). After registering you will receive a code to your email. This code will be valid during the entire period of the discount and will be used for all the means of transport offered.

– Young people who want to benefit from this discount must register at least 24 hours before making the first purchase to verify that the eligibility requirements are met, according to the Mitma.

– After registering you will get a code that will be necessary to purchase the ticket with the discount.

– Companies will start selling discounted tickets as their systems adapt.

Terms of use and sanctions



As explained by the Mitma on its website, booking more than one round trip per day for the same origin-destination with the same railway or bus company is prohibited, unless the trip has previously been made or proceeded to its cancellation.

The Ministry warns that it will proceed with the withdrawal of the Registration Code to the beneficiaries who accumulate more than six improper uses detected, either in transport by rail or by road. The offending person will not be able to register again to benefit from this offer.