Play, learn, have fun and have a recreational time with your family, thanks to Costco bringing you the best offers on entertainment and activities for the little ones at home with unmissable discounts so you don't miss this opportunity.

The company that offers exclusive products and services to its customers, wants you to live a world of imagination and creativity with the innovative Kidkraft Playhouse and Craft Workshop, an opportunity to create a unique space to play and design with this magnificent wooden construction.

It should be noted that this discount on impressive wooden playhouses offered by Costco is a limited time offer, from February 26 to March 3, 2024. You can purchase two impressive wooden playhouses at an irresistible price.

Kidkraft Playhouse and Craft Workshop

⦿ Price: $6,999

Offer the little ones at home a unique space to play, design and create with the innovative Kidkraft Playhouse and Craft Workshop.

This wooden construction has a sloping roof, similar to a tool shed, and is designed with an adult aesthetic that little builders will love, so don't miss the features and see what you can enjoy when purchasing this Game Center.

Characteristics:

⦿ Raised desk with storage space.

⦿ Three built-in paint containers.

⦿ Mobile wooden bench.

⦿ Storage containers for small parts and art supplies.

⦿ Pegboard to let your imagination fly.

⦿ Curved accessories and spinner to create a ramp design.

⦿ Hammer, screwdriver and 10 plastic screws to practice tool skills.

⦿ Exterior storage container that serves as a bench.

Specifications:

⦿ Capacity: Maximum 6 people.

⦿ Weight limit: 50 kg per child.

⦿ Dimensions: 151.69 cm long x 120.86 cm wide x 145.29 cm high.

⦿ Home outdoor use.

⦿ Recommended age: 3 – 10 years.

Kidkraft Atrium Playhouse

⦿ Price $6,999

With more light, space and fun, the Kidkraft Atrium Playhouse offers two double doors for easy entry and a mailbox for notes and invitations between children and their loved ones, so they can share a special moment with the family.

Inside, it has a complete kitchen with sink and faucet, and a bench for guests. It should be noted that it is designed to resist the weather, this wooden house is pre-treated with UV and mold protection.

Specifications:

⦿ Includes: 1 Playhouse with stove and sink, 1 frying pan, 1 pot and 1 spatula.

⦿ Recommended age: 3 to 10 years old.

⦿ Capacity: 6 children from 3 to 10 years old.

⦿ Made of premium natural wood.

⦿ Insect and rot resistant.

⦿ UV and mildew resistant protection applied.

⦿ Waterproof.

⦿ Measurements: 163.7 cm long x 133.4 cm wide x 164.21 cm high.

⦿ Weight: 55kg.