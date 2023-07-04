Diego Sousai

07/03/2023 – 23:45

The Discount, MercadoLibre’s proprietary and exclusive promotional period, is back between July 3rd and 16th, and brings together thousands of products with up to 70% OFF, free shipping** and interest-free installments in 12 installments. In this edition, more than R$26 million will be offered in discounts* in the lines of home appliances, home and decoration, cell phones, televisions, information technology, fashion, beauty and much more.

To announce the “Discount” and maintaining the creative consistency of the company’s recent communications, Marcos Mion will be the protagonist of the 360 ​​campaign, highlighting the main attributes of the brand. The promotional period will also generate conversations on social networks, inviting consumers to a challenge that will give the right to exclusive coupons, with a team of content creators reinforcing the campaign.

During the “Discount”, consumers will have access to lightning offers, which will be made available at any time on the platform, and discount coupons. In addition, on July 8th, during TV Globo’s Caldeirão television program, presented by Mion – campaign ambassador, products with exclusive promotional values ​​will be announced.

Subscribers to Level 6, Mercado Livre’s loyalty program, will also have exclusive coupons and conditions. For customers who are not yet subscribers and want to take advantage of the benefits of the program, the subscription on the platform will have a 45% discount, for only R$9.90 in the first month – an exclusive value for the “Discount”. Level 6 gives you access to benefits such as free shipping** on purchases over R$79 and fast shipping on thousands of products, in addition to access to content from the Disney+ and Star+ streaming platforms, and special discounts for access to HBOMax, Paramount+ streams , Deezer and Lionsgate.

Electronics are the products preferred by consumers

During the last edition of “Discontaço”, which took place in April this year, the electronics category led sales, with smartphones, Smart TVs, tablets, notebooks and Wi-Fi external cameras being the products that grew the most in revenue. During the campaign period, there were 47,838 searches per minute and more than 437 million visits to the marketplace. The most searched terms in the period were smartphone, cell phone, notebook, men’s sneakers, creatine and refrigerator. The data are from the report released by Mercado Ads, the advertising business unit of Mercado Livre.

Smartphone, washing machine, bluetooth headset, Easter egg, kitchen cabinet, digital scale and notebook backpack were the terms that grew the most in searches. The categories with the highest growth in revenue, compared to Discount 2022, were musical instruments, food and beverages, construction, tools, vehicle accessories, footwear, clothing and bags, sports and fitness, furniture and decoration.

