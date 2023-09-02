Home page World

An Italian woman experiences bitter disappointment while on vacation in her own country. The reaction of a boat captain causes heads to shake in Italy.

Santa Maria di Leuca – New scandal in Italy: Actually, it should be a wonderful day for Anita Pallara. But only actually. Because instead of enjoying a nice boat trip on her vacation, the Italian, who has SMA, faced a wave of rejection.

In spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), nerve cells that control muscle movement — called motor neurons — become damaged, leading to the progressive loss of these cells. As a result, those affected suffer from increasing muscle weakness, the main symptom of SMA, as well as muscle wasting (muscle atrophy) and signs of paralysis.

Boat captain causes scandal in Italy: planned vacation trip makes waves

After a restaurateur counterattacked due to a holidaymaker protest, a boat captain caused a scandal in Italy where there were no two opinions in the Mediterranean country. Finally, Pallara is confined to a wheelchair due to the mental illness, but that in no way prevented her from taking a vacation in Italy in the Marina di Pescoluse area, a hamlet of Salve in Puglia. On the “Maldives of Salento” she unintentionally became the protagonist of an incident that went through the Italian press and not only made waves in the popular holiday region.

“I went to Santa Maria di Leuca to take a boat trip with a local company,” she said of the incident La Republica. “Two days before, I went to the information desk with my mother and asked the lady there if the boat was wheelchair accessible.” The employee assured her that that would not be a problem, whereupon Pallara booked the boat trip via WhatsApp for 25 euros without booked any discount for people with disabilities, emphasizing once again that she was dependent on an “electric and heavy wheelchair” that “cannot be folded”.

Italy scandal before boat trip: “Disabled people are granted a discount, but not people like me”

No problem, the accessibility was again confirmed by the company. But the nasty surprise came on the day of the boat trip. Even before entering, the Italian had to realize that it was “not accessible at all”. “There was a ramp,” she emphasized to the Italian daily, “but then there were steps.” But she wasn’t discouraged. She had already paid for the ticket and asked for an explanation. “The captain was very rude, he said that he gives a discount to people with disabilities, but not people like me.” According to the Italian, the treatment was “very bad”.

The disappointment was great, not least because Pallara was accompanied by a couple of friends with two little girls: “It was a beautiful thing that we wanted to do together and it was bad that we couldn’t do it.” After a heated one In the discussion, the money was refunded to her and the others, but the bitterness remains: “You have to do tourism if you know how to do it,” she said, “otherwise it won’t work.”

Italy scandal before boat trip: Captain does not have to fear any legal consequences

While tourists in Italy are threatened with a high fine because of their stone “loot”, the boost captain does not have to fear any legal consequences despite the Italy scandal. However, holidaymakers in tranquil Santa Maria di Leuca might have to think twice about taking a boat trip on Italy’s southernmost boot heel.