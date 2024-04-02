Thanks to the collaboration with Nexo Digital And Yamato Video we offer you one discount for entry to the cinema to see PERFECT BLUE of the late Satoshi Kon in the new 4K version, arriving in cinemas 22, 23 and 24 April 2024 as part of the review Anime at the Cinema of this year.

Simply present this image at the checkout via your smartphone to benefit from the reduced ticket. The discount coupon is not valid in the theaters of The Space circuit. Below you can find more information about the film.

The claustrophobic and courageous film arrives at the cinema for the first time in a restored 4K version PERFECTBLUE, work before SATOSHI KON (Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, Paranoia Agent) produced by MadHouse and released in 1997. The appointment in theaters is for 22, 23, 24 April thanks to the Anime Season at the Cinema 2024, an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video. In PERFECT BLUESatoshi Kon tells the story of the singer Mima who, faced with limited commercial success, has to abandon the candy pink microcosm of idol to be “relaunched” as an actress, in a world where she will instead only become cannon fodder. She gets the part of a psychologically unstable girl in the TV series “Double Bind”, but she starts receiving anonymous threatening messages from an otaku fan who couldn't tolerate the change in her image Mima di lei . Shortly thereafter, a series of accidents hits the production set. Mima herself, used to being a mere simulacrum, begins to lose contact with her own identity. But then: who is the real Mima? The one who wears the naive costumes of idol? The one who appears smiling on the Internet? The one who shops at the supermarket? The schizophrenic girl from “Double Bind”? The illusion of herself? Or just everyone's illusion? Upon its release in Japan, the film, introspective and highly topical, generated very long queues in front of cinemas and subsequently secured the prestigious Public Prize at Fant'Asia '97 (Montreal). Based on the novel by Yoshikazu Takeuchiwriter and journalist who has long dedicated himself to otaku culture, and scripted by Sadayuki MuraiPERFECT BLUE marked his directorial debut Satoshi Kon (Hokkaido, 1963), cartoonist and former assistant to Katsuhiro Otomo in Akira (comic version), World Apartment Horror, Rojin Z (1991) e Memories. The same Katsuhiro Otomo participated in the making of the film as a special adviser. The new Season Anime at the Cinemaan exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video and with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics&Games and ANiME GENERATION.

Perfect Blue Original subject: Yoshikazu Takeuchi

Film script: Sadayuki Murai

Direction: Satoshi Kon

Special consultancy: Katsuhiro Otomo

Production: Rex Entertainment

Character design: Hideki Homazu – Satoshi Kon

Animation direction: Hideki Homazu

Direction of photography: Hisao Shirai

Artistic direction: Nobutaka Ike

Music: Masahiro Ikumi

Year: 1997

Duration: 81 minutes

Copyright: © 1997 MADHOUSE

Source: Nexo Digital