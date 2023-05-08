Thanks to the collaboration with Nexo Digital And Dynit we offer you a discount coupons for entrance to the cinema to see the Makoto Shinkai Nightcompilation of two of the Japanese director’s most beloved films: Your Name. And The Garden of Wordswhich will be shown sequentially in cinemas this month.

The appointment is set for May 23 (original language with Italian subtitles) and May 24 (Italian dubbed version).

The discount coupon is not valid in cinemas of The Space circuit.

MAKOTO SHINKAI NIGHT: THE SPECIAL EVENT AT THE CINEMA. TWO EVENINGS OF CELEBRATION WITH SCREENINGS OF YOUR NAME. AND THE GARDEN OF WORDS ALSO IN THE ORIGINAL LANGUAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME Two days of marathon dedicated to the artist considered Hayao’s heir Miyazaki: May 23 in the original language (with Italian subtitles) and May 24 dubbed He is considered by many to be the only true heir of Hayao Miyazaki. And this year it celebrates its 50th birthday. To pay homage Makoto Shinkai and his art, Nexo Digital and Dynit, fresh from the public success of the 35th anniversary of Akira, organize dtwo marathon-evenings with the screening of two masterpieces by Maestro Shinkai: Your Name. And The Garden of Words. The appointment is set for 23 May (screenings in the original language with Italian subtitles) and for 24 May (screenings in the Italian dubbed version)when the Anime Season at the Cinema will bring Shinkai’s two beloved titles to theaters (cinema list coming soon on nexodigital.it).

Source: Nexo Digital