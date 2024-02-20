Thanks to the collaboration with Nexo Digital And Yamato Video we offer you one discount for entry to the cinema to see LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLE Of Hayao Miyazaki in the new 4K version, arriving in cinemas 4, 5 and 6 March 2024 as part of the review Anime at the Cinema of this year.

“LUPINE III – THE CASTLE OF CAGLIOSTRO” BY THE OSCAR AWARD HAYAO MIYAZAKI AT THE CINEMA IN A REMASTERED AND RESTORED VERSION IN 4K SPECIAL EVENT AT THE CINEMA only on 4, 5, 6 March



The mythical meeting between two legends: the creative flair of Monkey Punch and the brilliant direction of Hayao Miyazaki bring to life the most iconic Lupine III film While his latest film, The boy and the heron continues to conquer the box office, cinema celebrates the Oscar winner Hayao Miyazaki with the return to the big screen of another absolute masterpiece: LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLE the anime that marked his feature directorial debut in 1979 and became the first animated film presented at the Cannes Film Festival.

remastered and restored version in 4K, presented with historical Italian voices, to allow fans to relive Lupine's greatest adventure directed by Miyazaki, in one of the most famous titles in the entire history of anime. In the movie LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLEthe protagonists are Lupine III and his faithful companion Jigen. Together, they managed to identify the source of the counterfeit banknotes that brought the world economy to its knees: Cagliostro, the smallest state in the world governed by the count of the same name. Inside the stone walls of the castle, the count holds the beautiful Clarisse prisoner, who holds the key to access a treasure of inestimable value. Lupine wishes to free the girl, punish the wicked and, of course, secure her treasure. In this extraordinary adventure, there is no shortage of other key characters from the saga like the seductive Fujiko and the tenacious Inspector Zenigata. The new Season Anime at the Cinemaan exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it, ANiME GENERATION and Lucca Comics&Games.

