the new 4K version of the film by Katsuhiro Otomo arriving in cinemas 14 and 15 March 2023 as part of the review Souls at the Cinema this year, to celebrate 35 years since the film's original debut.

The appointment is set for March 14 (original language with Italian subtitles) and March 15 (Italian dubbed version).

The discount coupon is not valid in cinemas of The Space circuit.

35 YEARS SINCE ITS FIRST RELEASE, THE GREATEST JAPANESE ANIMATED FILM EVER MADE IS BACK: AKIRA35th Two special days of celebrations: MARCH 14 in the original language (with Italian subtitles) and MARCH 15 dubbed in Italian (dubbing faithful to the original), in the new 4K format Back to the cinema, 35 years after its first release in theaters, AKIRAby Katsuhiro Otomo, the film which grossed over 50 million euros between theatrical reruns and home-video sales, conquering the Japanese public and revolutionizing the perception of anime throughout the Western world. Unanimously considered a masterpiece and posted by Empire Magazine among the 100 best foreign language films in the history of cinema, AKIRA is directed by one of the undisputed masters of Japanese animation and comics. Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s numerous collaborations and productions include, among others, “Steamboy”, with which he participated out of competition at the 2004 Venice Film Festival, and the screenplay for the film “Metropolis” by Rintaro (taken from the manga by Osamu Tezuka). The appointment for Italian fans is set for March 14 (screenings in the original language with Italian subtitles) and March 15 (screenings in the Italian dubbed version). In 2013 the celebrations of Akira’s 25th anniversary, again organized by Nexo Digital and Dynit, had gathered over 20,000 spectators in a single day, with widespread sold outs in all the Italian cinemas that had programmed the film. Released in theaters for the first time in 1988 and inspired by the manga now in its 100th reprint of its first volume, Akira is set in 2019, in an era in which the great metropolises have been wiped out after the Third World War. Tokyo is the scene of clashes between biker gangs, among which the gang of young Kaneda and Tetsuo stands out. Meanwhile, the secret police are trying to put a stop to the threat in order to continue the development of the highly secret Akira project…

Source: Nexo Digital