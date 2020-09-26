Two decades have passed since the dot-com bubble burst. But the bang that accompanied the crash of technology stocks is still in the bones of many investors today. As soon as prices in this segment come under greater pressure, memories of the sell-off shortly after the turn of the millennium come back. By Wolfgang Hagl

At the beginning of September the time had come again: After the Nasdaq 100 Index started the month with an all-time high, it fell by a good tenth within three days.

2020 will therefore remain a stock market year of extremes. After the Corona sell-off at the end of February and March, US technology stocks in particular really went through the roof. They benefited from the fact that the “Stay at Home” movement that came with the lockdown also pushed the megatrend of digitization. Indeed, IT companies are one of just four sectors of the US stock market that analysts believe will generate earnings growth this year.

Nonetheless, the rally over the past few months has inflated valuations quite a bit. In the Nasdaq 100, the price / earnings ratio for 2020 is more than 30. However, there is no question of a bubble formation comparable to that of the late 1990s. At that time, the P / E ratio was well over twice its current level. While the Nasdaq in the dot-com age lived primarily on the hope of future profits, today there are highly profitable and substantial global corporations – the heavyweights Apple and Microsoft are just two prominent examples of many.

Different risk-reward profiles

What is certain is that with the latest setback, the already high volatility of US technology stocks has increased further. This fact alone makes discount certificates interesting. We have selected three discount papers on the Nasdaq 100 in the table. Their remaining term is identical, the difference being in the maximum amount. In the most defensive variant, the benchmark could drop to 10,000 points on the expiry date without endangering the maximum return. In addition, investors get in here with a particularly large discount. Naturally, the return opportunity is higher as soon as the cap is at the current index level or a bit above it.

With all three discounters, investors can bet that the Nasdaq is about to go through a phase of consolidation. After the soaring of the past few months, such a development would only be healthy. In the event of a greater sell-off, the certificates would quickly turn into the red. Despite all memories of the dot-com debacle, we consider such a negative scenario to be rather unlikely.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE