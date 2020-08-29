Pork steak with herb butter, fried spaetzle with bacon or Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes? With these three menus, the cooker box supplier Hellofresh makes its customers’ mouth watery in the last week of August. While customers are racking their brains about choosing the right box, investors have another question: How sustainable is the boom in demand triggered by the lockdown? By Wolfgang Hagl

In the second quarter, the number of active customers increased by almost three quarters to 4.18 million. Hellofresh delivered 149 million meals, 122 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. Apparently the management itself is surprised by the boom: CEO Dominik Richter has just increased the annual forecast one more time. In the best case scenario, he believes sales growth of 95 percent and an operating margin of eleven percent are possible. By way of comparison: when Hellofresh broke even in 2019, just 2.6 percent of revenues were reflected in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although the outlook far exceeds previous analyst estimates, investors’ appetite for the mid cap has slackened noticeably. Since the forecast increase on August 10th, Hellofresh has fallen by around eight percent. The bullish share price may have preceded the flourishing business too far. After all, the Berliners currently bring more than double the maximum sales expected for 2020 on the stock market balance. In our view, Hellofresh 2021 would have to grow much faster than currently assumed by the consensus to justify this assessment.

Rally needs to be digested

We downgraded the share from “Buy” to “Watch” at the beginning of June (issue 23/2020). In retrospect, this step came a little too early, but now the share is approaching the price target of 40 euros issued at the time. In addition to the latest numbers, concerns about the second corona wave suggest that Hellofresh will at least find a bottom. Discount certificates offer an investment option that fits the scenario. The ask price for a derivative traded by DZ Bank is a good fifth below Hellofresh’s note. Apart from the transaction costs, the derivative is immune to losses to this extent. The maximum return is 17.3 percent. It is dry as soon as the base value costs 40 euros or more at the end of the term.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE