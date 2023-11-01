Tragedy in Milan, car collision: two dead and ten injured

Tragedy in the night of Halloween in Milan. Two dead and several injured in a three-car accident this morning around 5.20 in viale Forlanini, in the direction of the airport Linate. According to initial reconstructions, a car at high speed would have caused a collision with the two cars in front. The deceased are the driver and passenger of one of the cars, one died on site and the other at San Raffaele. It is currently unknown who was driving. The accident occurred approximately at Via Taverna/Junction towards LinatAnd. According to what Adnkronos writes, it would be positive alcohol test the driver who caused the first of two collisions in via Forlanini in Milan. The man would be a young man of around twenty-five years old, resident in the municipality of Cinisello Balsamo, on the outskirts of Milan. The man would be a young man of around twenty-five years old, resident in the municipality of Cinisello Balsamo, on the outskirts of Milan.

Accident in Viale Forlanini in Milan. Photo: Ansa



