08/15/2024 – 15:05

Brasília, 15 – The federal government estimates that granting discounts on rural financing and renegotiating debts of producers in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in May will cost at least R$1.8 billion. The information comes from the Ministries of Agriculture and the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA). “The federal government will provide more than R$1.8 billion in discounts for the settlement or renegotiation of installments of rural credit operations for those who suffered losses equal to or greater than 30%. This measure represents significant financial relief for family farmers, guaranteeing more resources for the resumption of production in the state,” the MDA said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Executive published decree 12.138/2024, which establishes the conditions and rules for granting discounts on rural credit operations for financing, investment and industrialization to rural producers with losses of at least 30% located in the 455 municipalities in a state of emergency or public calamity recognized by the government.

The benefit will apply to rural credit installments due between May 1 and December 31, 2024, which were contracted by April 15. The discount limit per producer, according to the proportion of losses, was also defined in the decree. In addition to the rebate on the installments, the outstanding balance of the loans may be renegotiated for payment in up to four years, with the first installment due in 2025. Both the renegotiation of debts and the rebate (discount) must be requested by rural producers to financial institutions by September 10.

In a meeting with producers and members of parliament from Rio Grande do Sul, the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, reinforced that there will be a future release of R$1.8 billion for the actions covered by the decree. “The publication of the Provisional Measure in the Official Gazette of the Union is expected to authorize the release of approximately R$1.8 billion to trim the measures of Decree No. 12,138,” the ministry said in a statement. The resources will come from the extraordinary credit directed to the public calamity of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, an ordinance appointing the members of the Special Committee for Analysis of Rural Credit Operations in Rio Grande do Sul should be published in the coming days. The interministerial committee will analyze requests for discounts for operations by producers with losses exceeding 60% in cases of landslides or due to the force of flood waters for financing and investment purposes, and exceeding 30% for operations contracted by cooperatives. The Committee will be composed of representatives from the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) and the Ministry of Finance (MF), according to the ministry.

To the deputies from the Rio Grande do Sul caucus, Fávaro stated that among the next actions to support Rio Grande do Sul’s agriculture and livestock sector is the presentation and vote on a bill to remove names from the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPFs) with credit restrictions so that producers can access emergency lines of support for the sector, currently prohibited in cases of credit restrictions. “We are forming a task force and where things are not moving forward, the federal government will intervene so that rural producers have access to the published support measures,” said Fávaro at the meeting.