Discos, “Unjustifiable other delays”. Giorgetti blurts out with Locatelli

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be scary despite all the indicators are in sharp decline. What worries the government and scientists the most is the delta variant, the Indian strain of Covid that has once again brought Britain to its knees, forced to postpone reopening. Now all sectors in our country, thanks also to the massive vaccination campaign underway, with half of the total population having received at least one dose, have restarted. But there is one that is still standing still: discos and dance halls. The goal of the “aperturisti” – reads the Corriere della Sera – remains the 1 July as the date for the green light, but the clash within the government could ignite in the next few hours.

It is June 8 when Giorgetti writes to the president of the CTS Franco Locatelli to “initiate all necessary steps to ensure the resumption of the activity of discos and dance halls”. He highlights – continues the Corriere – that “this is a sector of absolute importance due to the extremely high number of operators who have suffered particularly substantial damage” and then underlines: “This sector is the only one still forced not to be able to resume This is all the more serious due to the imminent start of the summer season “. He clarifies that “further delays would not be justified” also because “we cannot overlook the advantage that other countries that have already ordered the resumption of the activities of companies in the sector can acquire, above all with reference to youth tourism”.