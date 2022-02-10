From the evening of 11 February we return to dance in the clubs after the New Year’s break due to Covid. The Super Green pass, customer tracking and capacity reduced to 50% remain in effect. Bocciardo (Silb-Ascom): “Refreshments and no more closures, otherwise for many it will be the end”

Genoa – The discos reopen on 11 February after the last forced closure due to Covid ordered by the government at the last minute before New Year’s Eve, albeit with limitations and not without many question marks.

“Today all the main ballrooms are resuming their activity both in Genoa and in the rest of Liguria – he says Ettore Bocciardo, Genoese president of Silb-Ascom -.