Discos reopened “within the first 10 days of July”. Word of the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, today guest of the ‘Non Stop News’ program on Rtl 102.5. “I just had an interview on this with Minister Speranza. This week – he explained – we will indicate a date in which discos will be able to return to their activities, because this this sector is still the only one without having a perspective and I believe it is the duty of politics to give an answer to this sector as well. Within the first ten days of July the discos will be able to open and I think that the green pass criterion can also be applied to discos “.





On stopping indoor masks, “we have to give citizens perspectives and when we argue that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, I believe that when we have achieved herd immunity the issue of removing the mask from closed, obviously in some situations, without crowds, it is a goal that we must give to citizens, the credibility of what we are doing is at stake and it is an element that helps us to consolidate the relationship of trust between citizens and vaccines “, the forecast made by the undersecretary.