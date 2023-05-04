discordthe communication platform preferred by gamers, has announced a major update that will require its users to change their usernames for one easier to remember.

The company has explained on its official blog that, with the new infrastructure of the application, the digits that usually accompany Discord usernames will be completely eliminated.

This change will allow users to identify and connect with their friends faster and easier, while ensuring that new usernames are unique to each Discord user.

New usernames will need to adhere to some restrictions, such as being between 2 and 32 characters in length, having no special characters or continuous periods, and not being case sensitive.

Users will be able to use characters from the alphabet a-z, numbers 0-9, an underscore (_) and a period to create their new username.

Discord will notify users in the coming weeks so they can apply the username change. Also, users with older accounts will be able to get their username changed faster than users with newer accounts.

The goal of this update is to allow users to have simpler usernames, without the need to add numbered discriminators (Username#1001, for example).

Users can currently create duplicate names on Discord, but the numbers associated with these names show the difference between them.

However, some users have raised concerns about the new update, as they believe it could put their privacy at risk when using Discord.

This update follows the trend of changes that have occurred recently in other social media platforms, such as verification on Twitter and the inclusion of reels on Instagram.

The Discord update will be rolling out in the coming weeks, which means users will have to apply a new username when prompted, or manually make the change in the settings menu once the rollout is complete.

We’ll keep an eye on any changes happening on Discord and let you know of any major updates.