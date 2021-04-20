A month ago, we told you about a rumor that Microsoft was planning to acquire Discord, the famous communication platform, for a whopping 10 billion dollars, according to information from the Bloomberg portal.

However, thanks to the people of Wall street journal it has been possible to know that finally Discord will not be acquired by Microsoft. According to the newspaper, the negotiations have been completely stopped, which has caused that Discord has begun to offer to other companies for sale. However, it is clarified that it is not ruled out that negotiations with Microsoft will resume in the future.

Discord will not be acquired by Microsoft

For now, it is not known exactly what has been the reason why Discord will not be acquired by Microsoft, especially since on the economic side those of Redmond are in a sweet moment, managing to break records with their actions and reaching a market value of 2 trillion dollars.

However, it must be remembered that Microsoft was not the only company to want to take over the VoIP / communication company, since supposedly it would have been in conversation with at least three companies that were interested in taking over its acquisition, something normal since Discord has currently with no more and no less than 140 million users, being the leading communication platform for PC gamers.

These 6 new games get touch controls on xCloud

We will have to wait and see how all this negotiation ends, but of course the news has not left users indifferent, as some of them have celebrated that this deal has not been certified, as many remember how Skype was losing more and more importance after Microsoft got hold of it.