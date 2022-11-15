Discord is a messaging platform, often used in the videogame field, but useful for every area, even the government one. The United Kingdom – or more precisely His Majesty the King’s Ministry of Finance, Economy and Treasury – decided to open a Discord channel and things didn’t go the right way.

It must be said that the ministry was wise enough to only allow the official messages of the Discord channel to be read and prevent writing. Furthermore, it only allowed the use of official Discord emoticons, blocking custom ones. However, Discord users did not give up and found various ways to criticize the governmentwhich as you know is experiencing months of crisis.

Precisely, Discord users used le letter emoticons to create various profanity words under messages. In one case, they were even able to write a little sentence: “Fuck the Royals,” which we don’t think needs to be translated.

Another way found by users to attack the initiative is use usernames in very “original”. In the UK Government Discord we find for example – as shown in the tweet above – “Corpse of Thatchers”, “Throw eggs at King Charles” and various vulgarities.

We can therefore conclude that the initiative did not find total support by the British public and for many a Discord channel is not what was needed at the moment. With a cool head and from an external point of view, we can state that on balance this channel only serves as a source of access for official communications from the Minister of the Economy and quite simply it was decided to exploit a widely used platform, above all by a public young. There is nothing wrong with that, but we know that calm reactions cannot be expected on the Internet.