Discord has announced that it will introduce reward boxes within its messaging service: this is obviously a April Fool. However, a strange thing happened: the announcement video got 628 million views on YouTube within 18 hours (compared to the time of writing this news). To give you a point of reference, the GTA 6 trailer has 183 million views, 93 of which were achieved in the first 24 hours (an all-time record for a non-music video). How is it possible?
It looks like Discord has accidentally falsified the views of your April Fools' video via a bot. Software developer Marvin Witt wrote on Twitter that Discord was able to create a working view bot on YouTube by looping the loot box announcement trailer in the background of the video's in-app notification.
Witt suggested that it was an accidental action on Discord's part because even one staff member expressed confusion about what happened.
The public reaction to the Discord video
It also seems that the public finds the whole issue amusing. For example, one user on YouTube wrote: “The fact that Discord accidentally created a view bot for YouTube is the funniest April Fools' joke this year“.
Funny or not, it's believable that Discord and YouTube do something to remove those views, since they were obtained illicitly.
