Discord has announced that it will introduce reward boxes within its messaging service: this is obviously a April Fool. However, a strange thing happened: the announcement video got 628 million views on YouTube within 18 hours (compared to the time of writing this news). To give you a point of reference, the GTA 6 trailer has 183 million views, 93 of which were achieved in the first 24 hours (an all-time record for a non-music video). How is it possible?

It looks like Discord has accidentally falsified the views of your April Fools' video via a bot. Software developer Marvin Witt wrote on Twitter that Discord was able to create a working view bot on YouTube by looping the loot box announcement trailer in the background of the video's in-app notification.

Witt suggested that it was an accidental action on Discord's part because even one staff member expressed confusion about what happened.