Starting today, Discord is gradually testing linking to accounts PlayStation Network, as announced by the company. Once the PSN account and the Discord account are linked, it will be possible to observe in the Discord activities what we are playing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

It will also be possible to show our PlayStation Network ID on our profile, so that our friends can add us to their account.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with PlayStation and explore the possibility of creating great shared experiences with your friends and communities together. Show us which PlayStation games you are excited to share your activity status for and tell us how you are using this integration on Twitter or TikTok! “

Source: Discord Street Gematsu