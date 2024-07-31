Discord Integration on Xbox is preparing to make a further qualitative leap, thanks to a update which will allow, among other things, to watch friends’ live broadcasts on the platform also from console.

Thanks to an update released last year, it was already possible to live-share your Xbox gameplay via Discord, while the one that will be available this week for members of the Xbox Insider program (and subsequently to all users over the next few weeks) will also allow you to view the streams of friends and other players directly from the console dashboard, regardless of the platform they are playing on.