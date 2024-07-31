Discord Integration on Xbox is preparing to make a further qualitative leap, thanks to a update which will allow, among other things, to watch friends’ live broadcasts on the platform also from console.
Thanks to an update released last year, it was already possible to live-share your Xbox gameplay via Discord, while the one that will be available this week for members of the Xbox Insider program (and subsequently to all users over the next few weeks) will also allow you to view the streams of friends and other players directly from the console dashboard, regardless of the platform they are playing on.
Obviously the function on Xbox will integrate all the standard commands already available for example on PC, such as the ability to mute and adjust the audio of a player’s live broadcast, and the streams will be visible in full screen directly through the Xbox dashboard.
In addition to this new feature, the option will be added to start a call with a Discord contact directlywithout having to join a server first. There will also be some interface and notification improvements, such as the ability to see mutual servers and friends and Xbox gamertags.
Staying on Xbox, just a few hours ago Microsoft presented the new Sky Cipher controller with a transparent blue coating, while yesterday it confirmed the launch of Mafia: Definitive Edition within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.
