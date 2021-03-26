Discord is having advanced conversations exclusively with Microsoft to formalize its purchase by the technology company for 10 billion dollars or a higher figure.

The purchase of the messaging platform could be formalized during the month of April, sources familiar with the matter have revealed to the Wall Street Journal, if the negotiations between Microsoft and Discord It Does not Break.

Earlier this week Bloomberg reported on Microsoft’s purchase intentions, but its sources indicated that it was more likely to go public.

Now, these conversations are in an advanced state and Discord maintains them exclusively with the American giant. The deal could be closed for a higher figure or equal to 10 billion dollars.

Discord is specialized in video games but, with the arrival of the pandemic and the surpassing of 140 million users, as the company exposes in a post on its blog, 2020 was a year “essential” for them.

Thus, the messaging application expanded its audience to all types of users until today it is defined on its website as “a place to talk.”

According to the news, Microsoft is looking to expand its consumer offerings.

Thus, although Discord has a fit within the video game area within the Xbox services (owned by Microsoft), its new model follows in the wake of expansion attempts within user communities by Microsoft with the unsuccessful purchase of TikTok and Pinterest in the last year.

Why Microsoft wants Discord

140 million users – huge potential for the Xbox community. Photo Bloomberg

Microsoft, which last year sought to buy the social media app TikTok and was in talks to acquire Pinterest Inc., is still looking for assets that provide access to communities that can bring it new users.

Microsoft’s Xbox business also expanded the set of subscription benefits that you offer as part of your Game Pass offering.

“The prospect of Microsoft acquiring Discord makes perfect sense as it continues to reshape its gaming business more toward software and services,” said Bloomberg intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman.

“There is a great opportunity to bundle Discord’s premium offering, Nitro, into the Game Pass service to generate more subscriptions from the last 18 million reported,” he added.

Microsoft comes from investing 7.5 billion in Zenimax. Reuters photo

Following the recent purchase of ZeniMax Media Inc., owner of The Elder Scrolls and Doom publisher Bethesda Softworks, from Microsoft for $ 7.5 billion, the acquisition of Discord it would signal the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s willingness to continue investing in its video game unit.

“We expect Xbox to remain acquisitive to further strengthen the Game Pass value proposition and increase subscriptions,” said Kanterman.

Discord reached out to Microsoft to gauge interest, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been speaking with the company, according to one person. The company raised $ 100 million at a valuation of 7 billion last year, according to Pitchbook.

Discord has also been probed by Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc .. in the past, according to two sources familiar with the matter.