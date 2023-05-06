Discord Leaks | WP: The Russian armed forces planned a mudslinging campaign against Prigozhin

The magazine’s information comes from US Discord leaks.

Russian The officials of the Ministry of Defense planned to launch a campaign against the head of the mercenary company Wagner in February–March Yevgeny Prigozhin against. The newspaper tells about it The Washington Postwhich bases its information on intelligence from the US Department of Defense circulated in the so-called Discord leak.

According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Defense began to plan a smear campaign after Prigozhin publicly accused the Russian armed forces of a lack of ammunition and support in the battles of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine in February. Prigozhin repeated his claim last Friday.

The minister of defense has been in the firing line of the director of the mercenary company Sergei Shoigu and commander of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov.

According to The Washington Post, the Ministry of Defense abandoned its plans because a suitable bully could not be found as the author of the smear campaign. Ministry officials did not want to be associated with the smear campaign in any way.

Leakage papers according to Shoigu and Gerasimov actually reduced ammunition deliveries and canceled supply flights to Wagner’s headquarters in the Rostov region of southern Russia. Prigozhin, on the other hand, was appealed directly by the president to Vladimir Putin to get support for their demands.

According to the newspaper, the US information has apparently been collected through wiretapping or other signals intelligence.

The Discord leaks began when a 21-year-old US National Guard employee Jack Teixeira started sharing the encrypted information he got his hands on in a small group of online gamers on the Discord server. The information spread outside the group in March, but a global uproar about it only arose in early April, when the information was published on the pro-Russian Telegram channel.