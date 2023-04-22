Discord Leaks | The Washington Post: Afghanistan has become a coordination center for ISIS

The leaked documents discuss in detail the attacks planned by ISIS on, for example, the World Cup in Qatar.

22.4. 21:20

Jihadist The terrorist organization Isis appears to be coordinating its activities from Afghanistan, according to large US intelligence leaks.

of The Washington Post newspaper According to (Wapo), Isis has planned terrorist attacks in the country across Europe and Asia, as well as actions against the United States.

Attack plans are discussed in detail in social media such as the messaging service Discord and in documents seen by Wapo. Among other things, the documents mention plans for attacks on embassies, churches, business centers and last year’s soccer World Cup held in Qatar.

According to the documents, the Pentagon was aware of nine attacks planned by the ISIS leadership in Afghanistan last December and 15 in February. According to the documents, Isis will be able to operate in Afghanistan without worrying about the functioning security services. Funding for its activities comes from outside Afghanistan.

As a secret in the classified Pentagon risk assessment, the situation in Afghanistan is seen as a “growing security concern”.

The leaked documents, however, discuss the growth of the terrorist threat in other aspects as well: according to them, Isis would, among other things, have tried to accumulate expertise in the production of chemical weapons and fighter jets.

According to the documents, Isis also planned to kidnap Iraqi diplomats in Belgium or France, so that Isis could get its 4,000 imprisoned fighters released.

United States and its allies hastily withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021. When the US withdrew, it left behind tens of thousands of its allies.

At the same time as the US withdrawal, the Taliban seized power in the country. According to the US defense authorities, the Taliban and the ISIS group Isis-K, which prevails in Afghanistan, have traditionally fought openly against each other.

In the US State Department, the former president Donald Trump’s worked as an anti-terrorism coordinator during the administration Nathan Sales says, however, that Isis-K has considered Afghanistan a safe haven since the US withdrew from the country.

President Joe Biden the administration has not commented on the veracity of the leaked documents. However, administration representatives have defended its ability to conduct counterterrorism operations.