Discord Leaks | Prosecutor: The accused had an arsenal of weapons next to his bed

According to the defense, Jack Teixeira did not violate gun laws by keeping the weapons.

Stateside accused of leaking secret documents Jack Teixeira kept a gun cabinet with several weapons next to his bed at home, Reuters news agency reports.

The cabinet contained, among other things, handguns and bolt-action rifles. The Federal Police (FBI) also said they found a gas mask and ammunition at Teixeira’s home.

Counsel for the accused Brendan Kelley however, told the court that his principal had not violated gun laws and that all weapons had been stored responsibly. With his statement, Kelley also aroused disbelief in the judge of the case, David Hennessy, when the lawyer told Teixeira that he is accused of leaking secret documents only to a small group on the Internet.

Hennessy asked Kelley if he was serious when he claimed this, because according to the judge, anyone under the age of 30 knows that content uploaded to the Internet can end up in the world’s knowledge.

At the hearing, the judge did not take a position one way or the other, whether Teixeira should be released on bail. The defense had requested that the accused be released from pretrial detention on $20,000 bail in his father’s custody and the use of a tracking device.

The prosecutors, on the other hand, said they opposed the defense’s proposal. According to prosecutors, Teixeira would most likely try to get in touch with those who want classified information if he is released.