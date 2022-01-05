An image that has spread on the net in the last few hours would suggest the imminent arrival of Discord on the PlayStation Network of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

This is great news for Sony gamers, as Discord is one of the most used means of communicating in multiplayer mode with friends and playmates. According to the image that was published on the web, and spread mainly thanks to a discussion about Reddit, a user would be able to log in to Discord by linking your PlayStation Network account.

This suggests the by now very close integration application on PS4 and PS5. In May 2021, Sony had officially announced a partnership with Discord, which would now be ready to bear fruit. The news had been spread since Sony Interactive Entertainment Blog, with the communication that the multinational had invested in the giant to be able to integrate it into its services.

Furthermore, in the announcement it was specified that the actual union of the PlayStation experience with the Discord platform would come around early 2022, further evidence in support of a near integration of the application for PS4 and PS5.

A Discord user was able to unlock the option to link his PlayStation account to Discord. Looks like the PSN x Discord integration is happening soon. 👀https://t.co/hBTeN4UuMN # PS5 #Discord pic.twitter.com/n5fne58hj6 – AJ | Okami Games 🕹 (@ Okami13_) January 4, 2022

In the first months of 2021, the possibility that Discord was also purchased by Microsoft was also discussed, in view of an integration into the Xbox system, but this became unlikely, especially after the refusal of the offer of the house in Redmond.

Sony’s goal, by acquiring and integrating Discord, is to bring together friends, groups, communities to allow players to stay in touch easily, and play together easily and pleasantly. Discord has, in fact, several useful features that make it a very used platform in the videogame world.

You can create and organize group chats, to coordinate and communicate easily, and game chat dedicated to the titles you want to try in company. A very useful thing would be to give the way to the players from different platforms to communicate and interact. The games are, in fact, more and more frequently released with crossplay support, so that the multiplayer mode can unite users from different platforms.