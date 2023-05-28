The Texan House of Representatives on Saturday approved impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton. The conservative Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump is also accused of abuse of office by his own party colleagues.

Paxton is temporarily removed from office pending a trial in the Texas Senate, which includes his wife Angela Paxton as a senator. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is needed to permanently remove him.

The Texan justice minister is charged with, among other things, improperly aiding a wealthy political donor, conducting a sham investigation of whistleblowers he fired and covering up a fraud case against him. Paxton denies all charges and previously said his impeachment would be a gift to President Joe Biden and his Democratic agenda.

The issue is causing division within Texan Republicans. "Attorney General Paxton has consistently and blatantly violated laws, regulations, policies and procedures," Rep. David Spiller said ahead of the House vote. However, his Republican party colleague John Smithee questioned the trial and indicated that there was insufficient evidence against Paxton.

Trump, through his social media outlet Truth Social, has expressed his support for Paxton, posting the call: “Free Ken Paxton.”

Protesters demand Paxton’s resignation. © AP

