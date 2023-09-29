Home page World

Discord, one of the leading messenger services worldwide, has been facing significant technical challenges since the morning of September 29, 2023.

Thousands of users are reporting issues ranging from login problems to difficulty sending text messages.

Discord Outage: Main Issues and Affected Users

Since the early morning of September 29th, numerous users have reported various difficulties. A major concern is the problem logging in, especially for PC users. When they try to log into the service, they receive the error message “Sorry, you have been blocked”. It appears that these disruptions are not limited to mobile users, but PC users are disproportionately affected.

“Sorry, you have been blocked” © Screenshot Discord App

Discord down: Geographical distribution of disruptions

Interestingly, Discord’s technical problems are not limited to a specific region or country. There are reports of disruptions from various major cities in Germany, including but not limited to Dortmund, Frankfurt am Main and Berlin. Users are advised to be patient and try again later. For those who continue to experience problems on PC, Discord’s mobile app could provide a temporary workaround.

Official communication from Discord regarding the disruption

Luckily, Discord offers one official status page where users can check the current status of the service. This page provides transparent information about any disruptions or technical issues the service is currently experiencing. If problems arise, it is advisable to use this page as the first point of contact.

In addition to the status page, Discord confirmed the current disruptions via their official Twitter account. This emphasizes the importance of checking official communication channels for the latest information. An official “WhatsApp channelDiscord doesn’t have one yet.

Possible solutions and advice

While some users on social media like Instagram and TikTok Report that simply restarting your computer can help, it is important to note that this might not work for everyone. It’s also worth noting that Discord had already reported technical issues through their customer service the day before.

Technical glitches can be frustrating, especially when they affect a service as widely used as Discord. However, it is important to remain patient and check official communication channels for updated information and possible solutions.