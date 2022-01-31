Sony’s news today just doesn’t want to stop, and after the news of the Bungie acquisition we learn that Discord is preparing to get up PlayStation And a few hours ago the first feature was unveiled!

In fact, as communicated by PlayStation, in May 2021 the company announced the partnership with Discord, working together to offer new ways to integrate the experience PlayStation with that of Discord, so as to create benefits for both communities.

Obviously, from that moment on, no kind of information came out, at least until today. Sony stands gradually implementing the possibility to link the PSN account on Discord, so as to view your console in activity directly on the user profile!

Basically it works like this, once the account is linked Discord, the game you are playing on PS4 or PS5 will be shown as an activity. In addition you can also choose to display the PlayStation Network Online ID on your profile so that friends of Discord can add and tag you. It is a simple integration, at least for now.

As mentioned at the beginning, this news comes immediately after that of the acquisition of Bungie (find more details in our dedicated news), just like a bolt from the blue. We would like to point out that the integration functionality is available today, then hurry to connect Discord to yours PlayStation.

We don’t know when the other features will be revealed, but as usual we’ll keep our eyes peeled. This is very likely just the beginning of a path that, we are sure, will give a lot of satisfaction to many players they were looking forward to sharing on Discord Sony experiences with your friends. The news on the story ends here for today, stay connected with us so as not to miss any news.

