Discord is certainly not an app to be underestimated. It is a platform that many gamers use to play together. However, it is not only used by players, now also many students and freelancers take advantage of the app for their activities. In any case, today we unfortunately have to bring bad news as a bug is creating some problems to users!

Discord: a bug affects some video cards

The bug we want to tell you about today was reported by The Verge, and the reports are now flooding the web both on Reddit and on the Linus Tech Tips forum. Apparently a recent update to the desktop program is causing problems for some video cards, especially Nvidia. In particular, there would be declines in fino at 200 MHz in terms of memory clock.

If you haven’t encountered the problem, the reason is probably simple: the video cards that seem to be affected by it are only the RTX 30 series. If you own a 40 series instead then you should be safe.

Anyway Nvidia is well aware of this problem with Discord and has also already published a support page that we leave you here in case you are interested, where it illustrates a method that allows you to temporarily stem the issue by going through GeForce 3D Profile Manager. Obviously this is only a temporary solution and the company is already working on a fix which will be released through a specific update.

We will obviously keep you updated in case of news and we can’t do anything but cross our fingers hoping for a timely solution!