The arrival of the new year is always associated with the innovations it will bring and the automotive world is no different. At the same time, there is a certain amount of nostalgia for what has passed and will never return, which in the automotive market is associated with the inevitable exit of some models. By 2023, various cars will experience their swan song, with the stop in production which for some of these is already a reality, while for others it will materialize within the new calendar year. The review of the top five models that will no longer be produced from 2023.

Acura NSX

Presented at the Detroit Motor Show in 2012, the Acura NSX is reborn in a hybrid version, with a trio of electric motors. The 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 mounted at the rear and supported by an electric motor, while two other electric units at the front guarantee four-wheel drive, for a total of 573 horsepower, later increased to 600 with the Type S version produced in 350 units. After its exit from the scene, some rumors anticipate its return in an all-electric capacity by 2030.

Ford GTs

In 2015, the house on the oval decided to give new life to the historic sports model. The new GT was born with a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost and 660 horsepower, sold for the modest price of half a million dollars. On the track, the Ford GT conquers a new class victory at Le Mans in 2016, exactly fifty years after the historic success of 1966. Over the years there have also been various special versions, including the latest LM Edition. With the end of its production, the Ford GT could return by the end of the decade with an electric powertrain.

Lamborghini Aventador

The LP780-4 Ultimae edition marks the end of the Lamborghini Aventador, which in its latest version features a 780 horsepower 6-litre V12, with a top speed of 355 km/h and 2.8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. The LP780-4 Ultimae was produced in 600 examples, of which 350 in the coupe version. On the road, however, the tests on the hybrid heir of the Aventador are already underway, expected for the middle of the decade.

Hyundai Veloster No

The Korean house is ready to say goodbye to its three-door sports car. The Veloster N has positioned itself as a car capable of entertaining and thrilling driving, thanks to its 275 horsepower 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo and a top speed of 250 km/h. It is currently unknown whether Veloster may return in the future in a new electrified guise.

Maserati Ghibli

The Trident company has recently expanded its offer, with the launch of the new GranTurismo in the Modena, Trofeo and Folgore versions. In the short term, the 100% electric Folgore versions of the MC20 and Levante are also expected. The Ghibli thus seems destined to gradually leave the scene, forcing it to say goodbye to its 580 horsepower V8 with a top speed of 326 km/h. However, it remains to be established whether its production will stop completely already before 2024.