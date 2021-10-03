She had been treated. As a 17-year-old girl, Emma (now 20) was kicked out of a psychiatric crisis shelter. Her practitioners could do nothing more for her and her depression, eating disorder and addiction. Emma decided to scrape all her hopes together and give it one more try. The result: three years later, Emma has finished her treatment and is training to become an experience expert in psychiatry. She decides for the first time on LinkedIn something to share about the experience that brought her there.











Sunday evening August 26th Emma shares a special message on LinkedIn. It has been exactly three years since she gave therapy one last chance. “A choice that changed my life,” Emma says in her message. Her LinkedIn contribution explodes. Ten thousand likes and hundreds of reactions from complete strangers pour in. “And to think that I was afraid to get negative reactions,” Emma laughs now. “I have received nothing but sweet messages and support. It makes people realize that recovery is possible, even if you are ‘out of treatment’.”

Emma’s psychological problems arise when she develops a severe eating disorder at the age of fifteen. Although she herself did not see it at the time. “Even when I ended up in a wheelchair because I had become so weak, I didn’t realize how serious the situation was,” she says now in disbelief. “What an exaggeration, I thought. It’s not that bad, is it?”

In the meantime, her mental health continued to deteriorate. Because of her wheelchair, Emma was isolated from the outside world and she ended up in a depression. For some time she drank excessive amounts of liquor and more and more she secretly reached for narcotics.

Treated

“My mother and I are very close and she always made sure that I went to therapy,” says Emma. But that was not really effective. “My complaints were very much related. When I had to work on my eating disorder, I felt so out of control that I started drinking again.” Thus, her complaints persisted. “Meanwhile, I was not completely honest with the care,” she now says honestly. “I never dared to be really open about my substance use.”



Quote My case was too complex. They couldn’t do anything for me Emma

It prevented therapies from working and Emma ended up being labeled “out of treatment.” “My case was too complex. They couldn’t do anything more for me,” Emma says of her seventeen-year-old self. “I had suicidal thoughts and almost passed out. Then came the realization: I could not have been treated. I needed therapy.”

tear down wall

She ended up at Yes We Can Clinics, where she was admitted for ten weeks, isolated from the outside world. A tough time when Emma struggled with withdrawal symptoms and her own built-up walls. “I didn’t want any of the therapy and locked myself in the bathroom,” she recalls. But for the first time in her life, the therapists did not abandon her there. ,,A youth coach came and sat next to me in the bathroom and said: you don’t have to talk. But I will stay with you and will not leave.” That was so special to Emma that she broke down. “For the first time, I was completely honest about everything. Also about my substance use.”

The therapy finally caught on. ,,The youth coach removed the first stone from my wall”, explains Emma. “After that I built it myself.” Ten weeks later she came home. Fully recovered? ,,Certainly not. But with hope. For the first time in my life I had confidence in the future and knew: it can get better.”

Heap

And rightly so, as the past three years have shown. Emma stayed clean and went back to school. After all, she had a new life mission from her time in psychiatry: to help others. Puberty is an identity crisis in itself. If young people also get psychological problems, you can end up very deep in the pit,” she knows herself.

In order to help these people, Emma is now also following an experience expert training course, alongside which she works. “At the moment I work in forensic psychiatry at the Woenselse Poort, but my dream is to help young people,” she says. She hopes to offer young people with psychological complaints the same safety and support in the future as she received in the bathroom during her admission. But above all she hopes to inspire others with her own story. “Sometimes your complaints can feel so complicated that you are no longer sure whether it will be okay,” says Emma. “Certainly if you are ‘finished’ according to the care system. But from experience I can say: it can be fine.”

That is exactly what she wanted to convey by sharing her message on LinkedIn. “As difficult as it is sometimes, there is always hope.” And that message was received. “I never expected that my message would have such an impact,” Emma says modestly. “But I’m very happy that I was able to support so many people.” And as special as it is that all of LinkedIn supports her, two reactions from acquaintances were the most received by Emma. “I think it’s great that they take the trouble to let them know that they still support me. After all, that means a lot to me.”

