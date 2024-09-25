The summer wave of tourists has passed, but the tide against mass tourism is still there. This current flows with another, of rejection of the high price of housing. These are different but connected grievances, which will become visible in the coming days and weeks in the streets, with demonstrations in the two archipelagos and in large cities such as Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona, ​​in this case with a protest against the America’s Cup sailing tournament that includes a criticism of the tourism model and a denunciation of its impact on housing. The succession of demonstrations already closed or about to be announced make it foreseeable that the problems associated with the so-called “touristification” and the difficulty of accessing housing will return to the spotlight of major political issues.

The demonstrations are back in the Canary Islands, where the massive protests of April 20 took place. This Friday, September 27, World Tourism Day, there will be a presentation of a “large demonstration” that will be held “at the end of October,” explains Iván Cerdeña, spokesman for the Tenerife Association of Friends of Nature, one of the promoters of the call. In the Canary Islands there is already a whole constellation of neighbourhood, environmental, trade union and housing rights organisations that agree in their criticism of the tourism model. Eugenio Reyes, spokesman for Ecologists in Action in the Canary Islands, says that the most likely dates are Sunday 20 or 27 and that their approach is different from that of 20-A, with calls in especially tourist spots and not in the city centres, which he assumes may reduce participation but “will sharpen the message”.

“Both the regional government [Coalición Canaria-PP] as the central one [PSOE-Sumar] “They have pretended to take note, but what has changed? Nothing. Everything is going on the same path: attracting more and more tourists,” denounces Sardinia, who claims that the October protest will not be the only one and that there will be a whole “hot autumn”, an expression taken from the Italian union struggles of 1969. “In April we flexed our muscles, we achieved repercussions in the international press, we made those who defend this unsustainable model nervous. Now it is time to be more proactive and force political changes,” he explains.

This Friday 27th, the same day that the date of the Canarian mobilisation is scheduled to be announced, there will already be protests in the Balearic Islands. The platform Canviem el Rumb, with more than a dozen groups, has called for demonstrations for that day in Ibiza and Formentera. The motto is “put limits on tourism”. Canviem el Rumb is spreading messages from various activists, artists and intellectuals in support of the protests. Among them, the philosopher Jorge Riechmann. “In Ibiza and Formentera we need less tourism and more life”, he says in a video.

There were already protests in the Balearic Islands in May and July, with complaints similar to those in the Canary Islands: high cost of housing, precariousness, damage to cultural and natural heritage… Pere Joan, spokesperson for the network of organisations Menys Turisme Més Vida, explains that the aim is to “keep that energy alive”. In addition to “symbolic actions of support” for the demonstrations in Ibiza and Formentera, the platform is working on organising what is intended to be a “bang on the table”. “Although the situation is different in each territory, we are looking for a date for a demonstration in as many places as possible in October”, explains Joan, for whom the protests, despite having been “neglected at a political level, have resonated with part of the citizenry”. “We have to go step by step, first awakening new discourses and concerns and then forcing changes”, he explains.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Big cities in October

The archipelagos were the hottest spots in spring and early summer. But there were also protests in Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Cadiz Granada, Girona, Cantabrian destinations… However, the fuse did not light in Madrid, where there were some protests – in Lavapiés, for example – but nothing massive. Now around thirty groups are planning a strong mobilization. And they already have a date. The Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Madrid (Fravm), CC OO and UGT, Amnesty International, tenants’ and students’ unions, the PAH and environmental groups such as Greenpeace, among other entities, have called for a demonstration for October 13 with the slogan Housing is a right, not a business. “Housing, which should be the fourth pillar of the welfare state, is not,” says Quique Villalobos, president of the neighbourhood federation, who says that “among the complaints” raised is that caused by the negative effects of tourism. The Tenants’ Union, one of the organisations involved, combines its calls to attend this demonstration with the announcement of a “rent strike”.

Anti-tourist protesters at a June protest in Malaga. Carlos Diaz (Carlos Diaz)

There is also a date set for a demonstration in Valencia: October 19. The slogan is Valencia is under attackthat is, “Valencia is drowning”. The call comes from more than twenty groups, grouped together in the platform València no està en venta. As in the previous cases, neighbourhood, environmental and housing organisations coincide. The manifesto, which explains that the slogan refers to the flood that inundated Valencia in October 1957, calls against “touristification” and in defence of the “right to housing”. These are two elements that are repeated in all the calls.

In Barcelona the protest is directed against a specific point: the Copa América de Sailing, which is held in the Catalan capital. “The efforts are now concentrated there,” explains Daniel Pardo, member of the Assemblea de Barris pel Decreixement Turístic, promoter of the demonstration against mass tourism that brought together thousands of people in July The No to the Copa America platform, which brings together more than a hundred groups, has called for a demonstration on October 13, the same day as the one in Madrid. Its calls for participation point to the “precarization”, the increase in housing costs and the ecological damage caused by “a model of society” based on tourism and “macro-events”. Meanwhile, protests are taking place this Wednesday, called by the Sindicat de Llogateres de Catalunya, at the doors of the The District real estate conference, which begins in Barcelona.

A protester throws powder paint at a visitor to the The District property forum, held in Barcelona in September last year. A new edition begins this Tuesday, and a protest has already been planned in advance. Quique Garcia (EFE)

Organizations against touristification and for the right to housing in Seville, Malaga and Cantabria consulted by El PAÍS say they are also working on mobilizations for the coming weeks and months, although no date has yet been set.

Political impact

Is a nationwide demonstration possible? Daniel Pardo, from the Barcelona Barris Assembly, explains that “there are groups in contact” from various parts of the country, but admits the difficulty of such an effort due to “the difference in problems and pace”. Cristóbal López, spokesman for Ecologistas en Acción, one of the organisations working on this, sees a nationwide demonstration as desirable because – he says – the political impact will be greater “if all the diverse organisations” together defend a minimum programme. “We are all clear that tourism must have a limit due to its impact on the environment and housing. There we can all agree and put much more pressure on”, he points out.