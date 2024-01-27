Anyone looking at the hard data on the US economy would think that President Joe Biden is surfing for re-election. The economy grows, the forecasts of a recession are ignored, the stock market rises, employment increases – and sets records –, Unemployment is at the lowest level in the last 50 years, incomes are rising, and inflation is falling.

The White House is careful to highlight every positive statistic as an achievement of “Bidenomics,” the official label for Biden's economic policy. But the thermometer points to another reality: People say they are distressed, angry or dissatisfied with their finances, and that the country is on the wrong path, a contrast that has led economists to speak of a “disconnection” between the economy and the state of mind of Americans.

The phenomenon draws attention because, in general, Americans' humor tends to be more or less aligned with statistics about the economy. The so-called “misery index”, which adds inflation and unemployment, a fairly direct measure of the performance of the economy, marks a clear recovery from the crisis left by the coronavirus pandemic, and is much better than in times of past crises.

Since Biden took office, 14 million jobs have been created, a record. Month after month, the economy offers promising data and improves. But the mood of Americans, according to several surveys, has not completely followed it. Paul Krugman, Nobel laureate and New York Times columnist, has pointed to a “growing gap” between reality and people's economic perception.

“The United States has the strongest growth rate and the lowest inflation rate of any major economy in the world”

The disconnect poses a unique problem for Biden as he nears the start of his re-election campaign.. Messages about the achievements of “Bidenomics” seem to fall on deaf ears, and a majority of voters – two-thirds, according to Gallup – disapprove of his handling of the economy. Even so, the White House insists on trying to sell, again and again, the “historical achievements” of its policies.

“And look, if you put everything together, the United States has, this is a fact, the strongest growth rate and the lowest inflation rate of all the major economies in the world,” Biden said a few days ago, in a speech in North Carolina in which he promoted his government's investments in broadband.

“We have a lot more work to do, but there is no doubt that Our plan to invest in America and the American people is working. It's all part of my economic vision, to build an economy from the middle outward, from the middle class outward and from the bottom up,” he insisted.

Discouraged

But Americans are not so convinced, according to several polls. Barely two in ten Americans believed at the end of last year that their situation was “good,” and an overwhelming majority said the country was headed in the wrong direction, according to Gallup. Furthermore, seven in ten people said the economy is getting worse. 72% of people surveyed in another recent Axios survey said they still felt the impact of inflation when they shoppedand six out of ten said they felt anger, anxiety or resignation when going to the supermarket.

Another Monmouth University survey in December showed that 44% of Americans were struggling to sustain their financial situation, and just 12% indicated their finances were improving. Another poll this month, from USA Today, showed that nearly 40% believe the country is in a recession or depression.

“There is this disconnection between the hard data that we have and the soft data that emerge from these surveys,” Matt Darling, employment economist at the National Institute of Statistics, told La Nación (Argentina). think tank Niskanen Center. Even though inflation has come down from the peak of 9.1% annually in June 2022, people are still dealing with that inflationary shock, indicated Darling, especially in a country like the United States, where inflation has been consistent for the last 40 years.

“I'm a data person and I look at inflation charts. But if you are someone who is not tracking reality vigorously, then you say, 'oh yeah, prices are very high right now,'” she noted.

The scourge caused by the outbreak of inflation after the pandemic is one of the reasons behind the disconnection between the economy and the people. And although inflation cooled, lThe bill at the supermarket, in a restaurant or when filling the tank is much higher than before.

But there are also other reasons. Darling notes that media coverage of the economy has been “very negative.”. Others have also pointed to the string of bad news in recent years – the pandemic, inflation, the war in Ukraine, and now the resurgence of the conflict in the Middle East –, and the amplifying role of social networks.

“We found that Republicans applaud louder when their party is in power and boo louder when their party is out of power.”

One theory offers a deeper explanation: the crack. Briefing Book, a blog by economists who worked in the federal government, coined the term “asymmetric amplification”: When a Republican is president, Republicans are more enthusiastic about the economy and Democrats are more pessimistic; When a Democrat is president, as now, the dynamic is reversed. But that dynamic is more intense among Republicanss, a trait that further depresses sentiment about the economy when a Democrat is in power.

“We found that Republicans cheer louder when their party is in power and boo louder when their party is out of power,” these economists argued.

The White House is betting that, as the months go by, that sentiment will end up turning around and align better with hard data, and people will begin to value the Biden economy, and therefore “Bidenomics,” much more highly. A survey closely followed by economists supports this expectation.

The latest data from the University of Michigan's consumer confidence survey showed a jump in January. The survey's director, Joanne Hsu, said: Consumers showed greater confidence that “inflation has turned around” and showed better prospects for their income. The White House also highlighted these days another fact from the Axios survey: 85% expect their finances to improve this year. Biden and his team hope that sentiment ends up taking root, and people forget about inflation.

But Biden himself showed days ago how Americans feel the mark left by the last outbreak every day. Visiting a cafe in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, Biden offered to buy a coffee for the journalists accompanying him. One of the journalists accepted the offer, but ordered a smoothie. “A smoothie? Well, it's six dollars, but I'll buy it anyway,” the president joked.

RAFAEL MATHUS RUIZ

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) GDA

WASHINGTON