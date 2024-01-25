The Constitutional Court is going to have a long wait until it receives the first serious appeals against the amnesty law. Until now there have only been two with little foundation, one already inadmissible due to lack of the minimum required documentation and another in preliminary procedures, which does not have a better prognosis. What has worsened without waiting for the approval of the law is the chapter of a priori disqualifications and criticisms, coming especially from the PP and Vox. The latest, those of the popular deputy secretary of Institutional Affairs, Esteban González Pons, and those of his parliamentary spokesperson, Miguel Tellado, who have caused discomfort in the court, especially the first, by describing the guarantee body as a cancer, although later He apologized.

González Pons' phrase was: “The cancer of the rule of law today in Spain is called the Constitutional Court, chaired by Cándido Conde-Pumpido.” He later rectified it, through a statement in which he assured: “I want to withdraw it and apologize in a very concrete way to the people who suffer or have suffered from this disease. […] In the PP we do know how to recognize a mistake.” The apologies focused on those affected by tumor diseases did not convince in court Wednesday. At the same time, Miguel Tellado expanded his criticism of the guarantee body, stating that “it is normal to doubt the impartiality of the Constitutional Court because the first person to try to contaminate it politically was Pedro Sánchez with his appointments.”

Esteban González Pons, during his speech in a plenary session in the Congress of Deputies, on December 13. Claudio Alvarez

The courts are already accustomed to having their resolutions judged and respecting it, as long as they are followed. But all of them, including the Constitutional Court, handle harassment policies poorly if they understand that they want to delegitimize their actions or sense that it is a matter of twisting their hand. That is the main concern right now in the court, that its most tense phases will be reissued with the arrival of appeals to the amnesty law, encouraged from the political sphere. But the Constitutional Court is not going to get involved in controversies or replicas. The magistrates consider that this is not his role. The Government, on the other hand, did respond to the PP this Wednesday, through the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, who said that “the PP and Feijóo are discrediting the institutions”, for being “in a spiral of far-right extremism, of lies, exaggerations and delegitimizing institutions.”

The magistrates of both groups of the Constitutional Court – the progressive and the conservative – do not want to allow themselves to be dragged into any loop at the door of their more than foreseeable deliberation on the amnesty law. Among the components of the progressive sector there were exchanges of impressions on the situation on Wednesday. The opinion is unanimous: we must endure the downpour, but without hiding the deep discomfort with the PP's strategy, given its role as the first opposition party and alternative government. Among those in the conservative group, the opinion that González-Pons' statements were very unfortunate also prevails. In both sectors it is remembered that when the Junts spokesperson, Miriam Nogueras, mentioned Judge Concepción Espejel in the context of criticism of alleged cases of lawfare [uso político de la justicia] In Spanish justice, the full court supported it without fissures.

Another issue is how each of these groups carries its internal weight in the court. The progressives—of which there are seven—now have a majority and see it as perfectly legitimate. Before, the conservatives had it, who currently have four. And they recognize that those who currently talk about roller could do the same in the previous stages, when they imposed their theses, but then they remained silent. There is now a stable situation between both groups. Everyone knows Conde-Pumpido, his sense of authority and his ability to command. But the Constitutional Court is not the State Attorney General's Office – which he directed between 2004 and 2011 – where the principles of unity of action and hierarchical dependence govern.

In the Constitutional Court there are frequent votes that are resolved by that seven to four, but there is nothing similar to order and command. It was with a conservative majority, under the presidency of Pedro González-Trevijano, when the court changed its doctrine on challenges and rejected precisely those presented by the leaders of the processes against the entire court. The guarantee body argued to confront that offensive that the ideological profile of the magistrates is not only absolutely respectable, but that it legitimately represents one of the causes of the election of each of them, according to the preferences of the party that has proposed. In the case of Conde-Pumpido, his election as a Constitutional magistrate was made in 2017 by the Senate, with the vote of the PP and the PSOE, after an agreement between Mariano Rajoy, then President of the Government, and Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, in a legislature in which the Popular Party had 149 senators and the Socialists, 62.

