Google employees revolt over an agreement with Israel

Google employees are increasingly impatient with the company over an agreement that the US giant has made with Israel.

This is Project Nimbus, a maxi-plan for the provision of cloud services to the public administration and the Israeli army.

The contract, worth 1.2 billion dollars, was signed by Google and Amazon with Israel in May 2021. Although Google has denied providing its services for the Israeli military, in the last period, as mentioned, the discontent within the company grew so much that a group called “No Tech for Apartheid” was created.

“Our work is not directed at highly sensitive or classified military workloads related to weapons or intelligence services,” a Google spokesperson said, adding that the services are intended for Israeli ministries dealing with health, transportation and education.

According to what was revealed by Timewho spoke with some of Google's employees, the sense of anger grew with the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip: the workers' fear, in fact, is that the services offered by their company could favor, despite the denials of the spokespersons , the Israeli army.

The agreement between Amazon and Google and Israel had already been condemned by over 400 employees of the two Big Techs in a letter published on Guardian.