According to the director of the carrier, there is a lack of incentive in energy capacity auctions for thermoelectric plants to use the system

The disconnection of thermoelectric plants from the natural gas transport pipeline system could raise the tariff, according to the Commercial and Regulatory director of NTS (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste), Helder Ferraz, in an interview with Power360.

Ferraz claims that there is no incentive in energy capacity auctions for natural gas thermoelectric power plants to acquire gas in the pipeline. According to him, investors can opt for other business models, such as using LNG (liquefied natural gas).

“Today, there is no certainty that the conditions of the energy capacity contracting auction can make the thermal plants competitive enough for them to be connected in the transport and this disconnection of the thermal plants from the transport system causes the tariff to be redistributed throughout the system”, said Ferraz. With fewer users, the tariff would increase.

Ferraz said that the carriers are preparing a proposal to be submitted to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

“When I warn about this risk, I warn that the reindustrialization strategy has to map the risk of the thermal plants exiting because this generates an increase in the gas transport tariff. Makes the gas reach the final consumer, the new industry, more expensive”, he declared. For the executive, a possible increase in the gas tariff may discourage investments in the industry.

pre-salt gas pipeline

NTS operates the Gasig pipeline, which will transport the natural gas drained by Petrobras’ Route 3 and processed at the former Comperj, in Itaboraí (RJ), to the NTS gas pipeline network in Guapimirim (RJ). The pipeline should move 18 million m3 per day.

Route 3 takes gas from the pre-salt fields to the processing unit in Itaboraí and should start operating in 2024, after successive delays. The market is now waiting for the incremental call for transport capacity at Gasig, so that the gas enters the transport network and can be sold.

To the Power360, Ferraz stated that the incremental call should start in June this year. The expectation is that Petrobras and its partnerships will be the transport capacity contractors in the call.

“Pre-salt projects are projects with more than one player [concessionário]therefore, the volume of gas that will be drained by the transport system is the proportion of each producer in the share of the total gas produced by each of the fields”, he stated.