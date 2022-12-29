The sad discovery was made by the daughter of the elderly woman: the pensioner would then have left a note with her reasons

A shocking and very unpleasant episode occurred late yesterday afternoon in the Trodica di Morrovalle hamlet, in the province of Macerata, in the Marche region. A woman old woman about 80 years old was found, lifeless, inside a freezer. The police have found a note that would have already clarified the case.

Another, yet another, Christmas tragedytook place yesterday in the hamlet of Trodica of Morrovallein the province of Macerata, in the Marche hinterland.

A story that sadly recalls what happened to Ceglie Massapica last November 22nd. The Carabinieri of the local station, alerted by some relatives and neighbors of an elderly local woman, Maria Prudenza Bellanova, broke into her house and made a disconcerting discovery.

The lady’s body, now lifeless, lay carefully placed inside a freezer.

Subsequent investigations had shed light on the case. Angelo Bellanova, 55-year-old son of Mrs. Maria, after her death had decided to keep her body in the freezer and not to tell anyone. Later, she explained that she did it for the fear of judgment from relativeswho would have blamed him for not caring for their mother.

The elderly woman of Morrovalle, on the other hand, according to what was reported by some local media, would have did it all by myself.

The note left by the old woman

The woman she lived alone in that house which, until a few years earlier, she shared with her husband, who sadly passed away some time ago.

He received calls and visits from the daily daughter. And she, yesterday, got worried when her elderly mother didn’t answer her phone.

At that point the woman went to her mother’s house, finding her locked inside a large one freezer placed in the pantry area.

Having found her, the daughter suffered alerted on 118. The doctors, who arrived at the scene, could do nothing but ascertain the death of the elderly woman.

Then the Carabinieriwho inspecting the house found a ticket left by the lady. In her letter, the woman explained the reasons for her gesture and made arrangements for her funeral. So it would seem a voluntary gestureto lock yourself in the freezer.