Last weekend the story of Rudy Farias it went around the world through newspapers and social networks. A boy found after 8 long years, in a confused state outside a church, with various traumas on his body and a head wound.

The mother had reported the boy missing in 2015. He was only 17 years old, had gone out with his two dogs and he had never returned. Janie Santana, this is the woman’s name, had told the authorities that her son suffered from depression and had just come out of a severe emotional trauma. Since then, investigators have been looking for him for years.

A few days ago news arrived that brought joy to everyone’s hearts, but it would seem that things didn’t go quite as initially assumed. Officers thought Rudy Farias did it kidnapped and abusedgiven his condition. But in fact it turned out that the 25-year-old boy has been in the past 8 years it hadn’t disappeared at all.

The investigators, in a press conference, explained that after speaking with the young man and with the neighbors, who have only now connected everything, a unexpected truth. They want to continue investigating before proceeding with the charges. Rudy Farias would be home the day after he disappeared, but his mother would kept in confinementwithout allowing him to study, work, go out and would continue to make the authorities believe that he was still missing.

Still no charges against Rudy Farias and his mother

It is not clear why such an action, the neighbors said that sometimes they saw the boy go in and out of the house, but the mother had him presented as a nephew. She had even provided him with a fake name.

The prosecutor has so far refused to proceed with the charges, despite the fact that it is illegal to lie to the authorities in a missing person investigation. For the moment, there are still few elements that have emerged and before proceeding against the woman and the 25-year-old himself, they want see more clearly. Rudy Farias has lived under his mother’s shadow for years, even though he was old enough to come out and call it quits. I therefore want to understand why they continued to make everyone believe that the young man had disappeared and continued the investigation for the discovery for the following 8 years. Why did the young man give up his whole life to be secluded in a house? Only further investigations will find the answer.