The malaise and the complaints were yesterday the main protagonists at the beginning of a new vaccination day in the pavilion of the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena. The queues and long waits of those mentioned, many of them over 80, caused moments of tension. Already, at eight in the morning, an hour before opening the doors, the first rows began to form, but it was from nine thirty when more Cartagena people gathered on the outskirts of the sports center, arriving, for the most part, in private vehicles.

So much so that it was necessary the presence of a couple from the Local Police in the vicinity to control traffic. The reason for the crowding was that many of those mentioned earlier their arrival at the pavilion out of anticipation, but also because at the beginning of the morning a plug was formed at the entrance to the vaccination area. Civil Protection volunteers were aware of those who were waiting and even took out chairs to accommodate the older ones.

As the morning progressed, the queues began to subside. Throughout yesterday, 1,800 people in Cartagena of different ages were inoculated with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

In this sense, according to data from the Cartagena Health Area Management, 72% of people between 80 and 90 years old have already completed their immunization against Covid. This percentage makes Cartagena the health area with the highest percentage of older people vaccinated within the Murcian Health Service (SMS).